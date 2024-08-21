Centre accords ‘Z’ category security to Sharad Pawar

The Centre on Wednesday accorded 'Z' category security to veteran politician Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued orders to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to protect Pawar, following a threat analysis report shared with it by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Accordingly, the CRPF will soon provide its elite ‘Z’ VIP security cover to the former Union minister, 83, round the clock at his residence and during his travel across the country.

More than 60 personnel of the CRPF will shield the ex-Maharashtra chief minister, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), a party formed under his leadership after the NCP, co-founded by him in 1999, was split by his nephew Ajit Pawar in July last year.

The Election Commission recognises the Ajit faction as the ‘real’ NCP; the NCP(SP) has challenged this in the Supreme Court.

The VIP security wing of CRPF, is a specialised unit that provides security to protectees assigned by the Union home ministry. These VIPs include Union ministers, governors, politicians, government officials, spiritual leaders, business tycoons, and other prominent individuals.

Meanwhile, Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, on Wednesday requested Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to withdraw police personnel deployed in her security.

She made the appeal to Fadnavis following the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a cleaner in a school in Badlapur in the Thane district.

“A significant portion of the police force goes in providing security to sitting and former lawmakers, including myself. However, given the current strain on law enforcement, it is inappropriate to maintain such security arrangements. Therefore, I request the home minister to withdraw the officers assigned to my security and reassign them to protect the public,” the Baramati MP said in a statement.

(With nputs from ANI)