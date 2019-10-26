e-paper
Centre appoints 29 joint secretaries in major reshuffle

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 04:23 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Centre on Friday appointed 29 joint secretaries in different departments as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle.

Of these, 13 are from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and the rest from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Forest Service (IFoS), Indian Information Service (IIS) and the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), among others.

Alaknanda Dayal, Punjab-cadre IAS officer, was appointed a joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Ashutosh Jindal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been transferred to the Cabinet Secretariat at the same post.

IAS officer Puneet Aggarwal will be joint secretary in the Department of Defence.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 04:23 IST

