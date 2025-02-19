Centre approves 1,554.99 crore aid for 5 states hit by natural disasters

A committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved ₹1554.99 crore of additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states affected by floods, flash floods, landslides and cyclonic storms during 2024. Five states hit by floods, flash floods, landslides, and cyclonic storms in 2024 will receive an additional ₹ 1554.99 crore in national aid under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)(PTI)

Out of the total amount of ₹1554.99 crore, ₹608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, ₹170.99 crore for Nagaland, ₹255.24 crore for Odisha, ₹231.75 crore for Telangana and ₹288.93 crore for Tripura, according to an official statement.

In a post on X, Shah said, "The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the disaster-affected people. Today, the MHA approved an additional central assistance of ₹1554.99 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura under the NDR fund. This is in addition to the Rs. 18,322.80 crore released by the Centre to 27 states under the SDR fund".

Also read: Centre grants loan of ₹529.5-cr for landslides, Kerala calls it ‘mockery of people’

The high level committee approved central assistance of ₹1554.99 crore to five states from the NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the SDRF.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states.

During the financial year 2024-25, the Centre has released ₹18,322.80 crore to 27 states in SDRF and ₹4,808.30 crore from NDRF to 18 states, ₹2208.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 14 states and ₹719.72 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states.

Also read: Udhayanidhi Stalin warns Centre of ‘language war’ over ‘imposition’ of Hindi on Tamil Nadu

The Centre had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these states, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of formal memorandums, the statement said.