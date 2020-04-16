Centre asks states to ensure adequate safe drinking water supply during lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:43 IST

The ministry of Jal Shakti, has written to all states to ensure clean water supply to citizens including those residing in shelter homes or undergoing quarantine or treatment during the ongoing pandemic. Offices and divisions concerned with the treatment and supply of water are part of the essential services allowed during the ongoing nation-wide lockdown that will end on May 3.

In a letter that was sent on April 13, the ministry has said that state governments can use the flexi funds under the Jal Jeevan mission to meet the requirements that have arisen on account of the pandemic. The JJM aims to provide tapped water to every household.

“The provision of Flexi funds up to 25% of the annual allocation already exists in the Jal Jeevan mission, it is reiterated that the Flexi funds under this mission can be utilised for mitigating drinking water requirements during calamities and whenever needed,” the letter says.

Also read: 6,50,000 kits dispatched from China for India, to arrive later today

States have also been asked to ensure that portable water supply, an essential service is maintained and necessary arrangements for manpower, chemicals, water testing, operation and maintenance are in place.

“In case, people involved in running the water supply systems get infected, alternate arrangements have to be made so that there is no breakdown in service,” the letter says.

The ministry had also issued an advisory for the states to ensure safe drinking water during the period of lockdown. State government have been asked to ensure that chemicals needed for purification of water are acquired, water supply is available in rural areas where the facility of medical sanitisers may not be available; and to accord priority for supply of water in deficit ares such as relief camps, places of quarantine, old age homes and slums.

Also read: Food delivery agent tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined

The centre has also suggested increasing supply hours so that people who have to fetch water from the public stand post are not inconvenienced and can follow the protocol of social distancing.

Prof. Vikram Soni, Emeritus Professor at Jamia Millia and JNU said though there is little evidence to suggest the transfer of Cornoavirus through water; it is imperative that the authorities should provide clean water.

“It is not just availability of water that is of concern but that it should be free from contamination. Contaminated river water which carries human waste, sewage and toxic waste can be a huge carrier of viruses and we do not know where and how they can mutate and strike… To avoid another catastrophe we must protect our good water sources with our life and make sure that contaminated water does not release another invisible monster to plague our world,” he said.