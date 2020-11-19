e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre asks UP, Haryana to check Covid-19 bed status in Noida, Gurugram

Centre asks UP, Haryana to check Covid-19 bed status in Noida, Gurugram

As the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in Delhi, it is likely to spill over Noida and Gurugram. Noida authorities have started random testing of people crossing the border from Delhi.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah arrives to chair a meeting over the Covid-19 situation in the national capital with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardh and Delhi Police commissioner Director of AIIMS Randeep Guleria, on November 15.
Union home minister Amit Shah arrives to chair a meeting over the Covid-19 situation in the national capital with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardh and Delhi Police commissioner Director of AIIMS Randeep Guleria, on November 15.(PTI)
         

The ministry of home affairs has asked Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to survey take stock of the Covid-19 situations in areas that fall in the National Capital Region. Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad will come under this survey where the Centre has asked the government to check the bed availability in private hospitals.

Delhi entered what is being called the third wave of Covid-19 in the last week of October with a sudden spike in the number of daily infections. Diwali, Pollution aggravated the situation with the highest number of cases breaching the 8,000-mark and the number of daily toll reaching above 120.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah convened a meeting and several steps have been taken to step up Delhi’s Covid-19 infrastructure. A total of 50 doctors and 175 paramedics have been deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti Covid-19 care centres. The current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be ramped up soon, the MHA has said. The Centre has created 10 multi-disciplinary teams to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi to assess bed utilisation and testing capacity. These teams will also identify extra ICU beds. Haryana and UP governments have also been asked to carry out similar surveys of hospital beds,

Noida authorities have already started random Covid-19 sampling at the border area to arrive at a broad assessment of how many cases are getting imported from Delhi. On Wednesday, Noida recorded 179 new Covid-19 cases and the total tally stands at 20,749. On Wednesday, Gurugram reported 659 fresh cases.

tags
top news
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
How long to control Covid-19 pandemic? Top doctors respond on #HTLS2020
How long to control Covid-19 pandemic? Top doctors respond on #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In