Centre blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform

The ministry of information and broadcasting on Monday issued directions to block a website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based over the top (OTT) platform Vidly TV, senior adviser to the ministry Kanchan Gupta said.

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on December 12, 2022 for the immediate blocking of the website, two mobile apps, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV,” Gupta said in a tweet.

The OTT platform had recently released a web-series titled ‘Sevak: The Confessions’, which was found to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, security of the state, India’s friendly relations with foreign states, and public order in the country, Gupta said, adding three episodes of the series have already been released so far.

“Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series ‘Sevak’ was sponsored by Pakistan’s info ops apparatus. First (of 3) episode was released on 26.11.2022, anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008,” he said. The web series portrays an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance, such as Operation Blue Star and demolition of Babri Masjid, an official in the ministry said.