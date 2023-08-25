News / India News / ‘Centre can send missions to Sun & Moon, but should first focus on onion issue in country’: Saamana

‘Centre can send missions to Sun & Moon, but should first focus on onion issue in country’: Saamana

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 25, 2023 02:48 PM IST

In an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre’s decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onion.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday said the Narendra Modi government can send a mission to the Sun, but it should first focus on the onion issue in the country or else the ruling party will not even not realise that their 2024 Lok Sabha endeavour will go haywire.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

In an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre’s decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onion.

"The people (of the country) are being engaged in new missions like Moon Mission, Sun Mission and Venus Mission. Mission Sun is all fine, but it is very much essential that the onion issue in the state stabilises," the editorial said.

Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune districts of Maharashtra are known for their onion produce. A section of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's decision to impose a 40 per cent import duty on onion.

"You do send a mission to the Sun, but before that you should ensure the onion issue is settled or else your mission to 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) will go haywire and you will not even realise it," he said.

Scripting history, the ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon on Wednesday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also planned missions to the Sun, Venus and the Gaganyaan mission which aims to send Indian astronauts to Low Earth Orbit.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out