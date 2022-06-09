Centre cautions states to Covid upsurge, spotlights 4 states including Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday wrote to all states and union territories regarding the ‘upsurge’ in new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, adding that high-level testing must be conducted in areas that are reporting new or clusters of cases, according to people familiar with the matter.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan specifically mentioned four states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka — for their higher contribution to India’s Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in areas that are showing concerns. The four states together reported 81% of the 7,240 new Covid-19 cases reported from across the country.

“There has been a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country during the past four months. However, in the past two weeks, an upsurge in cases has been noticed… In the last 24 hours, 7,240 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country, out of which, 81% of cases have been reported from 4 states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka,” Bhushan said in his letter to the states.

Government data shows that 4,207 average daily new cases were reported in the week ending June 8 as compared to 2,663 average daily cases in the week ending June 1. There has also been an increase in the weekly positivity rate from 0.63% to 1.12% in the corresponding period.

Experts said there is nothing major to worry about at the moment because hospitalisations are not increasing; however, a close watch needs to be maintained. “We need to watch out if the trend continues to increase. So far, there is no indication of increasing hospitalization and mortality. In the meantime, efforts to improve booster coverage should be enhanced,” said Giridhara R Babu, head of epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru.

“Given the significance of adequate testing in early identification of cases and providing an accurate picture of the level of infection spread, it is required that States/UTs must ensure a high level of testing in all such areas that are reporting new cases/cluster of cases”.

States have also been told to monitor average daily testing per million and the share of RT-PCR in total tests as this will enable them to take timely pre-emptive action wherever required. States have also been told to screen for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection cases in all health facilities on a regular basis to detect early warning signals of the spread of infection.

“Genome sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers as well as the collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local cluster of new Covid-19 cases is equally important. Such samples must be sent promptly by the States/UTs to the designated lab of INSACOG network for genome sequencing,” Bhushan’s letter said.

States have been advised to follow a five-fold strategy – test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour – with a continued focus on monitoring clusters of new cases, containment efforts to curb the spread of the infection and undertake necessary steps in areas reporting high case positivity.

“States must not lower their guard and continue working towards building on the progress made thus far to bring the pandemic situation under control,” said Bhushan.

