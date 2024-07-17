Centre considering a second CBSE board exam for Class 12 students in June: Report

The central government is considering the scheduling of a second board examination for Class 12 students studying in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, as recommended by the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), in June from 2026, reported The Indian Express. Centre is considering holding a second board exam for Class 12 students (HT photo)(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

A Class 12 student following a CBSE curriculum currently appears for a board exam once a year, in February-March. The results of the Class 12 board exams are declared in May, and if the student has not scored as per expectation, they have the option of appearing for “supplementary exams” for one subject, held in July. This year, the “supplementary exams” were held on July 15.

However, new National Education Policy 2020 includes recommendations of moving away from high-stakes exam with a vast syllabus, and move towards biannual board exams to relieve the pressure on students.

In accordance with the NEP 2020, the education ministry has asked the CBSE to prepare a proposal for holding two board exams for class 12 students each year from 2026, reported The Indian Express.

The two-board exam system will likely have its first exam in February-March, and the second set to exams in June, the report added. Further, Class 12 students may also have the option for appearing for “supplementary exams” or “improvement exams” for any or all subjects, as opposed to the option of just appearing for one subject right now.

The CBSE would need an estimate of 15 days to conduct this second set of board exams, and about a month to declare the results. This means that if the exams are conducted in June, the results will likely be declared in August.

Keeping in mind the schedule for entrance examinations and the load on the teachers for marking, the government has also recommended that the first board exam should not be held before February. The Centre also expects that not all students will appear for the second board exams, reducing the evaluation load on the teachers.

The NCFSE, which is based on the National Education Policy 2020, says that every year, each students should have the opportunity to appear for the board exams twice a year, with the best score being considered.

"In the long term, being able to take a subject board examination immediately after the ‘school term’ (i.e., ‘semester-wise’ or ‘on-demand’ board examinations) will be made available,” NCFSE says.