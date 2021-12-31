e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre extends deadline for FASTag toll collection till February 15

Centre extends deadline for FASTag toll collection till February 15

The deadline was earlier set to January 1 with transport minister Nitin Gadkari saying that FASTag will be mandatory for all vehicles in the country

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 14:24 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India which is operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India which is operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo)
         

The Union transport ministry on Thursday extended the deadline for collection of toll charges on National Highways (NH) through the FASTag system till February 15. The deadline was earlier set to January 1 with transport minister Nitin Gadkari saying that FASTag will be mandatory for all vehicles in the country.

Speaking at a virtual summit last week, Gadkari had said that the electronic toll collection system was useful for commuters as they would not be required to stop at toll plaza for cash payments, adding that it also saves time and fuel. Making FASTags compulsory would also ensure that vehicles pass seamlessly through toll plazas as payment would be done on an electronic basis.

The transport ministry had issued a notification in November which said that FASTag was mandatory from next year for old vehicles that were sold before December 1, 2017.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India which is operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It was launched in 2016; in two years, their number crossed 3.4 million. As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, FASTag had been made mandatory for registration of new four-wheelers. It has also been mandated that renewal of the fitness certificate of a vehicle will be done only if it has the electronic tag.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
‘They are both Indians’: Sachin opens up on Rahane-Kohli captaincy debate
‘They are both Indians’: Sachin opens up on Rahane-Kohli captaincy debate
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In