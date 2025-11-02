The Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change has recommended environmental clearance for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) plant at Nakkapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, an official release from the state government said on Saturday. Centre gives green clearance to planned AMNS steel plant at Nakkapali

The steel plant with an installed capacity of 8.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), backed by an overall investment commitment of ₹1.5 lakh crore, represents India’s largest greenfield steel manufacturing initiative to date, the release said.

It said the steel plant will be developed over multiple phases, with the first phase targeting an 8.2 MTPA integrated steel capacity and the ultimate expansion planned to reach 24 MTPA.

“The facility will employ advanced, energy-efficient, and low-emission technologies, meeting global standards for sustainability and carbon management,” it said.

When fully operational, the plant is expected to emerge as a key anchor industry for the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corridor, enabling the growth of steel-based downstream units, machinery production clusters, and logistics networks across north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

ArcelorMittal Nippon steel plant, a joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Japan’s Nippon Steel, initiated its engagement with the state government in August 2024, seeking land and policy support to establish a world-class steel manufacturing hub in India’s fastest-growing industrial state.

The state government allotted the required land within three months and extended single-window facilitation to help the company obtain all necessary statutory and environmental clearances without delay.

“With today’s recommendation from MoEF, all major approvals for the project have been secured in just 14 months - a record timeline that underlines the state’s efficient project management and proactive investment promotion ecosystem,” it said.

Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal and Managing Director of AMNS, in a statement said, “We are all very impressed with the speed with which the Andhra Pradesh government allotted land to us, handed it over, and supported us in obtaining the resource linkages and permits required to set up this world-class project. Our vision is to create not just a steel plant but a hub for innovation, sustainability, and new employment in India’s steel sector.”

State minister for information technology Nara Lokesh said this project is a reflection of what Andhra Pradesh represents today - speed, transparency, and efficiency in governance. “The AMNS plant will transform the economic landscape of coastal Andhra Pradesh, generate lakhs of jobs, and significantly boost local manufacturing, exports, and skill development,” he said.

The foundation stone for the AMNS plant will be laid during the CII Partnership Summit (14–15 November 2025) in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of top global CEOs, policymakers, and industrial leaders.

The project is expected to catalyze massive infrastructure development in the region, strengthen the Vizag–Anakapalli–Kakinada industrial belt, and anchor India’s position as a major player in sustainable steel production, the statement said.