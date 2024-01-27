Centre gives Kerala governor Z+ security amid tussle with student activists

The Union home ministry on Saturday decided to provide Z+ security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan amid the ongoing tussle with Students Federation of India (SFI) activists in the state. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo)

“Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan :PRO,KeralaRajBhavan,” the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of the Kerala governor posted.

Several activists of the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing SFI staged a black flag protest against the governor on Saturday when he was on his way to a function in Kottarakkara district. High drama played out earlier in the day as the visibly angry governor sat on a dharna at a wayside shop demanding the arrest of the SFI activists.

In videos doing rounds on social media, the governor can be seen getting out of the car on a busy MC Road in the Nilamel area in Kollam district, taking a chair from a local shop, and sitting on the roadside demanding action against the protestors. He can also be seen talking tough to the police personnel as several people gathered at the spot.

He also accused Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of “promoting lawlessness in the state”, reported news agency PTI. “It is he who is giving direction to the police to give protection to these lawbreakers against whom, including the state president of the organisation (SFI) many criminal cases are pending in the courts,” he said.

Khan sat at the spot for two hours and left only after the police showed him an FIR filed against 17 SFI activists who waved black flags and banners and shouted ‘Sanghi Chancellor go back’ slogans at the governor. The FIR was filed under non-bailable provisions of the law, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)