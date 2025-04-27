Menu Explore
Centre hands over Pahalgam terror attack probe to NIA

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 10:08 AM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday transferred the Pahalgam terror attack probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday transferred the Pahalgam terror attack probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Security force personnel stand guard at the site of the terror attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam.(Reuters)
Security force personnel stand guard at the site of the terror attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam.(Reuters)

“The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley. The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir,” the NIA said in a statement.

“The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation,” the statement read.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed after they were attacked by terrorists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

On Saturday, a three-member NIA team recorded the statements of survivors of the terror attack.

ALSO READ: NIA visits home of Santosh Jagdale in Pune after Pahalgam terror attack

Agencies issue list of 14 local terrorists in J-K

Intelligence agencies have identified 14 terrorists- eight belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and three each from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)— currently “active” in the Kashmir Valley, officials told HT.

The agencies have claimed the presence of 50-60 active terrorists in the region. But there are 14 terrorists whose exact details, including addresses, have been gathered.

A majority of these 14 terrorists joined the ranks of Pakistan-backed outfits after 2021, and are in their early 20s. They are “active” in Shopian (five) and Pulwama (four), Anantnag (two) and one each in Sopore, Awantipora and Kulgam, the officials told HT.

The security forces have intensified the crackdown on terror in J&K, demolishing the homes of nine terrorists in the region.

Acting on the recent attack, the Centre suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the April 22 terror attack. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The three terrorists were identified Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa alias Suleiman.

Of the three LeT operatives, Musa and Talha are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists, while Thokar is a Kashmiri local.

A reward of 20,00000 has been offered for any information on any of these terrorists.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Centre hands over Pahalgam terror attack probe to NIA
