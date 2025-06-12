Centre in favour of popular government: Biren

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that Union home minister Amit Shah is keen on restoring a new popular government in the state that has been marred by ethnic violence for the last two years. N Biren Singh (PTI)

Singh gave details of meetings with the Union home minister held on Monday and Tuesday, amid fresh tension in the state, which was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and other central leaders.

“We apprised the Union Home Minister of the worsening situation in Manipur,” Biren told reporters at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal. “We met him on Monday night from around 11pm to 1am, and again on Tuesday afternoon from 3.15pm to 4pm.”

“I also apprised him (Shah) of the people’s desire for a popular government in the state. Shah said the central government also wants the same and will soon consider it after examining the situation,” the former CM said.

The meeting came days after fresh violence broke out in the state following reports of arrests of five members of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, which prompted the state administration to impose restrictions and suspend internet connectivity in the state which has been under President’s Rule since February 13.

The former CM said the delegation emphasized the ongoing blockades, public unrest, and the sensitive ethnic and communal tensions in the state. He said that Shah is holding multiple rounds of dialogue with various communities to address the crisis.

“Our state’s issues have become complex and highly sensitive as they have escalated to a community level,” Biren said. “The Union Home Minister has appealed to all communities to maintain peace, which is essential for progress.”

Biren further quoted Shah as saying that the Centre is committed to maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity and is making every effort to restore peace. Shah also urged the people to cooperate with these efforts.

“He (Amit Shah) has given us some groundwork responsibilities, which I cannot disclose at the moment,” Biren added. “However, civil bodies, MLAs, and the public must take a unanimous stand to resolve the ongoing violence in Manipur.”

He also mentioned that during the meetings, the delegation requested an extension of 30 days for the detection of illegal immigrants.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.