Centre monitoring Chinese mega dam plan, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

India has taken note of China’s announcement of a mega dam project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) in Tibet Autonomous Region, the environment ministry informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Union minister of state for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that NHPC Ltd. is implementing the recommendations of the state committee on the Lower Subansiri Hydro-electric Project (LSHEP) (AP)

Responding to questions by All India Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on whether the government has started any evaluation of the transboundary environmental impact of the Brahmaputra dam project by China, particularly its effects on biodiversity and ecosystems downstream in the country, Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh said: “Government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect the interests of the nation.”

Various issues relating to transborder rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalized Expert Level Mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels.

“As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the transborder rivers, the government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas. The cumulative impact assessment and carrying capacity studies have also been undertaken on the major tributaries of the Brahamputra River in North-East India, so as to plan effective strategy to mitigate the possible ecological and socio-economic impacts of Hydro-electric Projects in the river basin,” Singh added.

China’s approval for constructing what will be the world’s biggest hydropower dam on the eastern rim of the ecologically fragile Tibetan plateau has triggered concerns about environmental impacts downstream in India and Bangladesh. The $137 billion dam could produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, three times more energy than China’s Three Gorges Dam, currently the world’s largest. India has already conveyed its concerns over the project to China and the external affairs ministry has emphasised the need for consultations and transparency.

In response to another question, Singh said that NHPC Ltd. is implementing the recommendations of the state committee on the Lower Subansiri Hydro-electric Project (LSHEP). It is the biggest hydroelectric project undertaken in India so far and is a run-of-river scheme with small pondage on Subansiri river, according to the NHPC.

Assam MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan asked whether it was true that the ministry ignored recommendations regarding the safety and environment-related issues connected with the hydroelectric power project; the completion date of LSHEP; and the estimated cost of the whole project including the additional amount required due to cost escalation caused by delays.

Singh responded that, according to the information received from NHPC, three units of 750 MW (3x250 MW) are scheduled for commissioning in May 2025 and remaining five units of 1250 MW (5x250 MW) are scheduled for commissioning in May, 2026. The revised cost estimate of the Project is ₹26,075.54 Cr including cost escalation of ₹19,790.54 Cr.

Several dams and hydropower in the northeastern states are facing opposition mainly because of the likely environmental impacts due to climate change.

HT reported on January 27 that an expert appraisal committee of the Union environment ministry recommended an amendment in the conditions for environmental clearance for the Teesta Hydroelectric Project Stage-III (1200 MW) by Sikkim Urja Limited, granting it the go-ahead to resume operations. The project in Mangan district was destroyed following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023 that led to the washing away of the dam and flooding of the underground powerhouse leading to halting of project operations.