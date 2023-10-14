News / India News / Centre notifies two green initiatives ahead of COP28

Centre notifies two green initiatives ahead of COP28

ByJayashree Nandi
Oct 14, 2023 06:54 AM IST

These initiatives will take ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lifestyle for Environment, or LiFE, movement announced in 202

New Delhi: Ahead of the UN Climate Summit, or COP 28, set to held in Dubai in November-December this year, the Union government has notified two initiatives—a green credit programme focusing on afforestation and water conservation and an ecomark scheme to promote “eco-friendly” products.

HT Image
HT Image

These initiatives will take ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lifestyle for Environment, or LiFE, movement announced in 2021, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) said in a statement on Friday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The two initiatives “indicate the country’s pro-active approach to climate change, sustainability and promotion eco-conscious practices,” the ministry said. “These initiatives, the Green Credit Program (GCP) and the Ecomark Scheme, seek to encourage environmentally friendly practices rooted in tradition and conservation; reflecting the ideas of LiFE concept.”

The GCP is a market-based mechanism designed to incentivise voluntary environmental actions across diverse sectors, by individuals, communities, private sector industries, and companies. Its governance framework is supported by an inter-ministerial steering committee and the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) will monitor the overall implementation, the ministry said.

“In its initial phase, GCP will focus on water conservation and afforestation,” it said, adding the Green Credit Registry and trading platform is being developed by ICFRE to facilitate the registration and the buying and selling of green credits.

The ministry has also recast its ecomark notification so that consumers are able to make choices among products and thereby opt for those products that are eco-friendly in their design and process, the statement said.

“The Ecomark Scheme, notified on October 13, 2023, replaces the previous notification (issued on February 21, 1991). It provides accreditation and labelling for household and consumer products that meet specific environmental criteria while maintaining quality standards as per Indian norms,” the statement said. “Products accredited under the Ecomark Scheme will adhere to specific environmental criteria, ensuring minimal environmental impact.”

The GCP notification comes months after the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act came into effect after it received the President’s assent on August 4, days after parliament passed the corresponding amendment bill. The amendment removes “deemed forests” from the purview of the law.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out