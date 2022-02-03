Centre proposes reopening of schools as Covid crisis eases

The central government on Thursday proposed the reopening of schools to states and Union territories with strict adherence to its updated guidelines on the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

The Union education ministry said states can decide whether schools are required to take consent of students' parents for attending physical classes, while group activities would have to be done following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The ministry issued revised guidelines for health and safety protocols for reopening of the schools with social distancing in place.