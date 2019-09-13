Centre slashes blacklist of Sikhs banned from travelling to India, reduces it from 314 to 2

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:06 IST

New Delhi’s blacklist of Sikh foreign nationals who were banned from travelling to India has been reduced from 314 to just 2, a senior home ministry official who did not want to be named said on Friday.

The 312 nationals taken of the “black list” will now be “eligible to get Indian visa and the Overseas Indian Card, the official said and added “all foreign missions have been informed about the change”

The decision to whittle down the list was taken after a “review” of threats posed by these people to India.

“This review is a continuous and dynamic process and is a part of a regular exercise. Such a review will afford an opportunity to such Sikh foreign nationals to visit India, meet their family members and reconnect to their roots, “ the official said.

During 1980s - when the militant movement for a separate Sikh homeland was at its peak - many Sikh Indian nationals and foreign nationals belonging to Sikh community fell to anti-India propaganda.

Some of them even fled India to escape Indian authorities, became foreign nationals and took asylum outside India. They were placed in the adverse list till 2016, making them ineligible to avail visa services to visit India, “ the official explained.

The blacklisting led to difficulties in providing consular access to those in the list and their family members.

With the review and removal of the names from the list this hurdle has been addressed. Importantly all them will now be eligible for “long term Indian visa”.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 11:01 IST