Centre to increase pace of Covid-19 vaccination from next month: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday the government has made all arrangements to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination process in July and August as the centralised free inoculation drive began across the country. "Among all the vaccination drives going on around the world, India was already ranked at the top in vaccination per 10 lakh people. And now, we will nearly reach our aim of vaccinating all the citizens. The government of India has made arrangements to speed up the process of vaccination in the months of July and August," ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

Amit Shah urged the citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and expressed hope that this decision of mass vaccination at free of cost will help the nation in succeeding in the fight against Covid-19. "In a densely populated country like India, vaccinating all above 18 years of age free of cost is a big decision in itself and it has started on the occasion of Yoga Day. I am hopeful that this will not only help all the citizens but succeed in fighting this battle against Covid-19," ANI quoted Shah as saying.

The home minister spoke about the mass vaccination campaign during his visit to the Covid care centre at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Centre in Gujarat on Monday. "Those who have already received the first dose of the vaccine and as per government guidelines their time duration between the two doses is over, they should also get their second dose. Only after receiving two doses, we will get complete protection against the virus," he added.

The home minister also inaugurated the Vaishno Devi bridge and Gandhinagar Khodiyar bridge.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the revision in the vaccination policy and said that the Centre would now procure 75 per cent of the vaccines and distribute them to the states for free. All citizens above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated free, PM Modi also said. PM Modi added that the Centre will now also handle the 25 per cent vaccine quota of the states. The remaining 25 per cent will continue to be procured by private hospitals.

Prior to this, state governments were responsible for procuring and administering 50 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccines for citizens between the age of 18-45 years. The central government provided free vaccines to people above the age of 45 years.

The Union health ministry on Friday said that the states would now play the role of facilitators by aggregating demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals and ensuring administration of the vaccines.