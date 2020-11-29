e-paper
Home / India News / Centre treating protesting farmers like ‘terrorists’, says Sanjay Raut

Centre treating protesting farmers like ‘terrorists’, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws are being treated as if they are “terrorists”, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut(HT file photo)
         

The government should consider the farmers' demands sympathetically, Raut told reporters here.

The government should consider the farmers’ demands sympathetically, Raut told reporters here.

Thousands of farmers, protesting against three agriculture laws enacted by the Centre, have gathered at border points of the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

“It is sad they are not being allowed to come to Delhi and are being treated as if they are terrorists and have come from outside the country. The government should consider the demands of farmers sympathetically,” Raut said.

“Farm laws is one issue. Consider all other demands sympathetically. Different states are not doing well. It is up to the Centre to step in and help them,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Replying to a query, Raut claimed farmers were being dubbed as “divisive” because they come from Punjab.

“Do you want to create instability by reminding the Punjab farmers of the Khalistan movement period?” he asked the Centre.

Thousands of farmers continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points, with farmer leaders deliberating upon their future course of action about proposed talks with the government.

With many roads and entry points of Delhi being blocked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground, and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

