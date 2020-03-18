e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Centre unveils ₹1 lakh-cr budget for J&K

Centre unveils ₹1 lakh-cr budget for J&K

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The central government allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for Jammu and Kashmir in the first annual budget for the new Union Territory on Tuesday.

As the Union Territory (UT) doesn’t have an elected government, the finance ministry presented a budget of Rs 101,428 crore for FY2020-21 in Parliament.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that it was the “highest allocation”, adding that it was also the first time that the J&K budget crossed the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark.

The budgetary proposals and demand for grants are likely to come up for vote in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to J&K, on August 5 and bifurcated it into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir came into effect on October 31.

In the absence of a state government, Parliament takes the responsibility to approve the budget for a state or Union Territory.

Sitharaman underlined that about Rs 38,000 crore has been earmarked for various development schemes, which is an increase of 27% from the last year. She added that J&K can have an economic growth of 11%, the fastest among states and UTs.

The capital expenditure has been pegged at Rs 23,910 crore while revenue expenses stood at Rs 31,406 crore.

The government also presented a separate expenditure plan of Rs 55,317.81 crore for the last five months of the current fiscal. The budget for J&K was laid by junior finance minister Anurag Thakur.

Sitharaman, in a statement, pointed out that the original grant for the financial year 2019-20 was Rs 88,911 crore.

“The capital component of the budget has increased substantially and the expected revenue receipts are Rs 91,100 crore whereas revenue expenditure is expected to be Rs 62,664 crore thereby making available revenue surplus for capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 28,436 crore,” Sitharaman added.

With regard to the Union Territory of Ladakh, the total budget estimates for last five months has been pegged at Rs 5,754 crore. Of this, she said, capital expenditure would be Rs 4,618.35 crore and revenue expenditure would be Rs 1,135.65 crore.

“With the abrogation of Article 370 and Re-organisation of State into Union Territory, the PoK and West Pakistan Refugees have qualified for citizenship rights which were denied to them since 1947,” she said.

top news
More evacuation flights to Iran and Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
More evacuation flights to Iran and Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news