Centre's decision to put concrete walls at protest sites won't help: Devegowda
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP HD Devegowda on Thursday during Rajya Sabha session condemned the violence on Republic Day and said that the Centre's decision to put concrete walls at farmers' protest sites won't help.
"We condemn actions of certain miscreants on Republic Day, but farmers are not responsible for it. They should not be punished. Centre's decision to put concrete walls at the protest sites won't help. The government must end the matter peacefully," he said.
He further said that the matter is a state subject, it's in the concurrent list and the state government's opinion also has to be taken.
"Farmers are not at all responsible for the Republic Day incident some anti-social elements are. The matter is a state subject, it's in the concurrent list. State government's opinion also has to be taken," JD(S) leader said.
Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
