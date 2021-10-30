Centre's word of caution for Assam, Bengal amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Amid a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Assam and West Bengal, the central government has advised the two states to enforce Covid-appropriate norms.

Additional secretary in the Union health ministry, Arti Ahuja, wrote a letter to the chief secretaries of Assam and West Bengal on October 26 where she highlighted the increase in weekly new Covid-19 cases (from October 20-26), and early signs of rise in positivity since the last four weeks till October 25, news agency PTI reported today. Ahuja asked the governments in the respective states to undertake a review of these parametres and take action accordingly.

In her letter to Assam, Ahuja pointed out that there has been 41 per cent increase in weekly new cases since the past week (October 20-26) and that there have been early signs of rise in positivity since last four weeks from 1.89 per cent in the week of September 28-October 4 to 2.22 per cent in the week of October 19-25.

"The state has also witnessed decline in tests conducted from 1,64,071 in the week of September 28-October 4 to 1,27,048 in the week of October 19-25. Because of the rising positivity, the state needs to conduct enhanced testing while maintaining the required RT-PCR share as it will aid in early identification of infection in the state," PTI quoted her as saying.

The additional secretary also identified Assam's Barpeta and Kamrup Metro as districts of concern due to the high number of Covid-19 cases and weekly positivity rate.

Similarly, in West Bengal, Ahuja said two districts - Kolkata and Howrah - have been identified as districts of concern. The additional secretary noted that the state has shown approximately 41 per cent rise in weekly new cases since the past week, 6,040 cases in the week of October 20-26 compared to 4,277 cases in the week of October 13-19 and that there have been early signs of increase in positivity since the past four weeks from 1.93 per cent in the week of September 28- October 4 to 2.39 per cent during October 19-25.

West Bengal has also witnessed decline in the tests conducted from 2,62,319 during September 28-October 4 to 2,61,515 in the week of October 19-25, she pointed out.

“It has been observed that Covid cases surge exponentially where basic public health strategy (testing, tracking, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination) is not followed rigorously,” PTI quoted her as saying in the letter.

The officer has suggested possible measures to control the surge including proper implementation of containment-zones, increased focus on house-to-house search for active Covid-19 cases within these zones and strict and daily monitoring of cases under home isolation and their referral to hospitals.

The officer also suggested strengthening contact tracing of Covid-19 positive people, and reviewing containment zones in Assam and West Bengal.

Among other measures suggested by the additional secretary are a detailed district-wise and facility-wise analysis of deaths and strengthening the system for early and smooth admission of cases, along with a real-time public dashboard highlighting the available hospital or bed infrastructure.

The officer also issued an advisory for super spreader events, asking the states to maintain strict surveillance and monitoring as per standard operating protocols (SOPs) of the health ministry and testing as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. It also stressed ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour: Mask-wearing and physical distancing must be strictly enforced.

Further, both the states were encouraged to aim for 100 per cent first dose coverage of the 18-plus population, along with increasing the pace of the second dose of vaccination for the eligible lot.

(With agency inputs)