C’garh CM Baghel writes to PM, seeks 10 million doses of Covid vaccine in July

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to provide at least one crore [10 million] doses of Coronavirus vaccine to the state in July, officials said on Tuesday

Baghel said that at present only 998,810 vaccine doses are left with the state which is sufficient only three days. Despite repeated demands, the state hasn’t been given sufficient doses, he said.

“The state has so far vaccinated all its frontline workers and 91% of healthcare workers with the first dose. Then, 71% of frontline workers and 70% of healthcare workers have been given the second dose as well. Similarly, 80% of population above 45 years of age has got their first dose,” the CM said in his letter.

Further, in the 18-45 age group, 16% of the population has been given the first dose.“At least 300,000 people are being vaccinated in Chhattisgarh every day,” he added.

The chief minister said that all the adults in the state will be inoculated with the first dose within a month if they had sufficient doses of the vaccine.