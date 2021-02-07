Chamoli glacial burst: Uttarakhand govt issues helpline numbers

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday issued helpline numbers after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. A massive flood was triggered in the Dhauliganga river in Chamoli district after glacier broke, endangering the lives of hundreds of people living along its banks.

“Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers - 1070, 1905 and 9557444486. I thank state’s population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms,” chief minister Rawat said in a tweet.

An alert has also been sounded in several districts of the state, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

Union home minister Amit Shah said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations while additional troops of the force are being airlifted from Delhi. "I have spoken to Chief Minister @tsrawatbjp ji, DG ITBP and DG NDRF regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. All the concerned officers are working on a war footing to secure the people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to 'Devbhoomi'," he said in a series of tweets.

NDRF की कुछ और टीमें दिल्ली से Airlift करके उत्तराखंड भेजी जा रही हैं। हम वहाँ की स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/BVFZJiHiWY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 7, 2021





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he was constantly monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand. "Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM Modi tweeted.

