'Champion of human rights': PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and called him a 'hero for all Indians'. The Prime Minister also said that he will be honoured to participate in the celebrations of birth centenary of Rahman.

"My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic Mujib Borsho celebrations," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to participate in three "epochal" events. This will be his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit to the neighbouring country comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended an invite to PM Modi, the ministry of external affairs said.

"This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation," the MEA said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that this first foreign trip after the coronavirus disease pandemic highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh.

Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, Modi will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.

Besides holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi's programmes includes a call on President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will also call on Modi.