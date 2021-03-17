'Champion of human rights': PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and called him a 'hero for all Indians'. The Prime Minister also said that he will be honoured to participate in the celebrations of birth centenary of Rahman.
"My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic Mujib Borsho celebrations," PM Modi said in a tweet.
PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to participate in three "epochal" events. This will be his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The visit to the neighbouring country comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended an invite to PM Modi, the ministry of external affairs said.
"This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation," the MEA said.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that this first foreign trip after the coronavirus disease pandemic highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh.
"This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation," a statement by the PMO read.
Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.
During the visit, Modi will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.
Besides holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi's programmes includes a call on President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will also call on Modi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Champion of human rights': PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 million vaccine doses to other countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, found dead in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha told to enforce prohibition of fishing around turtle nesting sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 28,903 Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike; active cases soar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to meet CMs over Covid-19 today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong’s digital outreach campaign focuses on NRIs, PIOs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT| 'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary': Pune mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from today
- The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting which was conducted to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh and was headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms to affect western Himalayan region for next 2-3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 drown in septic tank in Agra's Fatehabad, CM Adityanath announces compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: 1,359 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 6 more deaths
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
India should not go back to licence raj regime: Economist Paul Krugman
- Addressing a virtual event organised by Ashoka University, Krugman further said the income inequality issue is a severe one in India. "Don't go back (to) Licence Raj regime... country Like India might want to have a deliberate policy for fostering industries," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Must visit': PM Modi tweets as Statue of Unity crosses 5 million visitors mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm to 6 am: Karnataka Waqf board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox