'Chandigarh's revenge': AAP reacts to ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate's latest summons to Arvind Kejriwal is the government's reaction to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file photo)

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of India ordered a recounting of votes, which led to the victory of AAP's mayoral candidate in Chandigarh.

"Ever since the Supreme Court gave its order on the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, we have been getting information regarding arrests and raids that are likely to happen by the ED and CBI. Because BJP wants to take revenge for the AAP's win in Chandigarh, and the way the Supreme Court has upheld Indian democracy. The summons sent by ED today (against Arvind Kejriwal) is just an attempt to take revenge for what happened in Chandigarh," said AAP leader Atishi.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the ED reacts to AAP's every action.

"Everyone in the country now knows that as soon as AAP does something, the ED immediately sends summons to Arvind Kejriwal. Just a day ago, the honourable Supreme Court showed a mirror to the Centre over Chandigarh mayoral polls and yesterday ED issued fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate issued the seventh summons to Kejriwal, who skipped the previous six appearances.

Earlier this week, the AAP said the agency should have sent the summons after the court's decision on its complaint against Kejriwal for skipping the summonses.

The Supreme Court declared 8 votes cancelled by presiding officer Anil Masih valid and ordered recounting.

It also ordered prosecuting Masih for defacing valid votes.

The cancellation of these eight votes had paved the way for the victory of BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar, who resigned hours before the Supreme Court's judgment.

Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court later and claimed AAP snatched victory from the BJP.

“ We thank the Supreme Court...dictatorship is going on in the country...democracy is being trampled upon, all institutions are being trampled upon. In such times, this ruling by the SC is very important for democracy and to save democracy. It's a very important decision,” said Kejriwal.

