Chandrayaan 2: After final lunar orbit manoeuvre, lander-orbiter separation today

Today will be a big day for India’s second mission to moon. The lander-rover on board Chandrayaan-2 will separate from the composite module on Monday afternoon. The final orbit lowering manoeuvre of Chandrayaan 2 was conducted by scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday evening.

Seen as one of the most challenging moves of the mission, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will separate out of the orbiter between 12:45 and 1:45 pm on September 2. After the separation move, the orbiter and the lander-rover will be controlled separately.

While the orbiter will remain in the circular orbit that it was put in on Sunday and conduct experiments, the lander-rover will be lowered to a closer orbit on September 4, in preparation for the landing.

The separation that will happen today is crucial as this will be the first time that the systems on-board the indigenously developed lander will operate on its own. “Till the landing is complete, it will be terrifying. Till now, we have not operated the systems on-board the lander, especially the propulsion system. This is the phase, including the powered descent, that we will be doing for the first time. That is why it is critical,” ISRO chairperson K Sivan had said after the spacecraft entered the lunar orbit.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission comes eleven years after India’s previous moon mission and one of the major reasons for the delay was that Russia, who was supposed to make the lander for the mission, could not deliver on time and then backed out after its own mission to a Martian moon failed.

After this, the Indian Space Research Organisation decided to develop its own lander. The launch was further pushed to 2019 when the scientists had to go back to the drawing board to add another central engine to the lander. Initially, it was supposed to have just four engines on four corners but the design was changed on suggestion of a group of eminent scientists.

After the lower orbit is achieved by the lander-rover, the powered descent will begin at about 01:40 am on September 7.

The next big day is on September 7 when the descent to the lunar surface will begin. The indigenously designed spacecraft — comprising an orbiter, a lander and a rover — is expected to touch down on the moon’s surface in the early hours of the morning of September 7. The rover, called Pragyan, will examine the lunar surface, search for water, and probe craters and traps that could untangle key questions about the history of the solar system.

The major concerns for the lunar landing will be the backflow of the lunar dust. A fifth central engine was added to prevent the lunar dust from covering the lander. the fifth engine would be switched on reaching the altitude of 13 m.

ISRO chairman K Sivan had said that soft-landing on the moon would be a “terrifying moment” as it is something the space agency would do for the first time.

A successful landing on the lunar surface will make India the fourth country in the world after the US, USSR, and China to soft-land on the moon. Chandrayaan 2 will also be the first mission to land on the south Pole of the moon.

Chandrayaan will continue circling the moon in a tighter orbit until reaching a distance of about 100 kilometers from its surface. Once, it lands on the surface a rover will search for water deposits that were confirmed by India’s first mission to the moon Chandrayaan.

