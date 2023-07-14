Home / India News / Crediting ISRO for Chandrayaan 3 launch, Congress chief Kharge invokes ex-PMs

BySreelakshmi B
Jul 14, 2023 04:24 PM IST

Kharge's comments come on a day when the ISRO launched the third lunar spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday lauded scientists, engineers, and those involved in the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Our collective happiness is Over the Moon !! Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 Mission.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File)
“We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable achievement. On behalf of the Congress party, we express our sincere gratitude to the extraordinary team at @Isro,” he tweeted.

Kharge's comments come on a day when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the third lunar spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The Launch Vehicle Mark-3, formerly known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III, carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched around 2:35 pm on Friday.

Tweeting further about the achievements of Chandrayaan-1 and 2 Kharge said, “India's lunar missions began with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon ! This was a historic feat by our country ! … Chandrayaan-2 also detected the presence of chromium, manganese and sodium for the first time through remote sensing. The perseverance of our scientists did not go in vain.”

“Today, Chandrayaan-3 is a testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all our previous Prime Ministers including Pandit Nehru ji, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji , Indira Gandhi ji, P V Narasimha Rao ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Dr Manmohan Singh ji,” Kharge said invoking the previous prime ministers of the country.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, which aims to demonstrate the country's capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The lander will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

