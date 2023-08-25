Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Pragyan Rover mobility operations commence on Moon
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: With Chandrayaan 3's success, India made a historic landing near the Moon's south pole on Wednesday.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: India on Wednesday became the first nation to have landed near the Moon's south pole. It also became the fourth nation to land a spacecraft – Chandrayaan-3 – on the lunar surface, marking a monumental moment for the country's space advancements.
Following Vikram Lander's successful touchdown on the Moon, Pragyan rover rolled out and “walked” on its surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday. It has commenced its mobility operations and will collect critical data about the elemental composition of the Moon over the next 13 days as part of its mission. The lander will also study the lunar surface.
Post that, Chandrayaan-3 will become inactive without Sun, but may come back to life when the sun rises again, giving a boost to this mission.
- Fri, 25 Aug 2023 07:02 AM
Post Chandrayaan 3 success, video of ISRO chief partying goes viral
Chandrayaan 3 landing LIVE: Following Chandrayaan-3's monumental achievement of positioning India as the first country to successfully land on the Moon's southern pole, social media has been abuzz with the reappearance of an old video featuring ISRO chief S Somanath. In the video, the ISRO chief is seen dancing with his colleagues.
- Fri, 25 Aug 2023 06:37 AM
Chandrayaan 3| ‘Born early:’ Rakesh Sharma, first and only Indian in space on moon mission
Chandrayaan 3 news LIVE: With the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan 3 near the lunar south pole, India marked a momentous stride in its space endeavours. Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go to space, expressed that a remarkable era of space exploration programmes for the country has now commenced. He wistfully added that he wished he could be younger.
- Fri, 25 Aug 2023 06:20 AM
Chandrayaan-3 rover to leave imprints of ISRO, national emblem on Moon. Watch
Chandrayaan 3 landing LIVE: The rear wheels of the rover, named Pragyan, leave imprints of the ISRO and the national emblem, depicting the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, on the lunar surface – symbolising its presence and leaving India’s mark behind.
- Fri, 25 Aug 2023 06:06 AM
Chandrayaan-3: As dust settles, Pragyan rover prepares to explore Moon
Chandrayaan 3 landing LIVE: ISRO chief S Somanath said Thursday that scientists were about to start the next phase of the moon mission, which, over the course of the next fortnight, could revolutionise global understanding of the seismology, soil profile, mineral composition and atmosphere of the unchartered southern pole of the moon, and even lay the foundation of future lunar missions.
– “The south polar region has the advantage of being less illuminated by the sun, and as a result of that there is a potential of having better scientific content, including retention of water below the sub-surface,” Somanath said.
– “We have chosen the best location that can give us an advantage. The next 14 days will set the stage for all future lunar space missions. Ultimately, we might even send a man on the moon and establish colonies there,” he added.
- Fri, 25 Aug 2023 05:51 AM
Chandrayaan 3: Will it return to earth? What will Vikram, Pragyan do after 14 days?
Chandrayaan 3 landing LIVE: Chandrayaan 3 has life for 14 days equivalent to one lunar day. They will become inactive without sun, but may come back to life when the sun rises again.