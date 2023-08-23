News / India News / Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry, who mocked Chandrayaan-2, reacts as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: ‘I can see…’

Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry, who mocked Chandrayaan-2, reacts as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: ‘I can see…’

ByHT News Desk
Aug 23, 2023 08:11 PM IST

In 2019, when the lander of Chandrayaan-2 suffered a technical glitch, Fawad Chaudhry took a brutal dig at India's lunar mission.

Shortly after India on Wednesday became the fourth country to land on the Moon after the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole, Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry, who had mocked India after Chandrayaan-2 failed to land successfully, described it as a “great moment” for the ISRO.

Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry

“What a great moment for #ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world … good luck,” Chaudhry wrote on X (formally Twitter).

https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/chandryaan-3-moon-landing-updates-23-august-2023-pakistans-fawad-chaudhry-who-mocked-chandrayaan-2-reacts-101692799130229.html

Interestingly, Chaudhry has been congratulating India since Tuesday morning with his series of X posts.

Hours before Chandrayaan-3 makes its scheduled soft-landing on the Moon, he had congratulated India on this “great achievement”. This came a day after Chaudhry urged Pakistan's media to show a live broadcast of what he said was a "historic moment for humankind".

“All eyes on #Chandrayaan3 Moon landing 5:40 PM, great day for Indian Science Community and Space Scientists, Congratulations to people of India on this great achievement,” he wrote.

“Pak media should show #Chandrayaan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM…historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations,” he wrote on Tuesday.

In 2019, when the lander of Chandrayaan-2 suffered a technical glitch and was unable to land on the Moon, Chaudhry took a brutal dig at the lunar mission and he was slammed by Indians on social media.

In a tweet, the Pakistani leader had criticised India for "spending 900 crore" on the Moon mission and claimed it was "unwise" to venture into "unknown territory".

India over the Moon

This was India's second attempt to land a spacecraft on the Moon and comes less than a week after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed. People across the country were glued to television screens and said prayers as the spacecraft approached the surface.

Nearly 7 million watched the YouTube live stream.

Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Hindi and Sanskrit. In 2019, ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

