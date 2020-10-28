Channel apologises to Maharashtra government for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment, objectionable portions to be removed

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:55 IST

After the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena threatened to stop the filming of reality show Bigg Boss, the channel authorities apologised for contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s “anti-marathi” comment aired on the show. The episode was broadcast on October 27. “We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode,” Colors channel authorities said.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, reportedly asked his fellow contestants to not talk in Marathi on the show. He also said he gets irritated with the language and if she (the fellow participant) has the courage, she should speak in Hindi.

“We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner,” it said.

MNS film workers’ union chief Ameya Khopkar earlier warmed that the MNS will not allow Bigg Boss to be filmed if both Jaan and Colors Channel do not apologise within 24 hours.