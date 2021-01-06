e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Char Dham shrines, hilly areas of Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall

Char Dham shrines, hilly areas of Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall

The MeT department on Tuesday predicted that moderate to dense fog is likely to occur in some parts of the plains especially in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar from January 6-9. It further predicted that light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at many places in the state on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun/Uttarkashi
Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district covered in snow on Tuesday.
Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district covered in snow on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO.)
         

With a fresh spell of snowfall, the Char Dham shrines and hilly areas of Uttarakhand were covered in a white blanket of snow on Tuesday.

The Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district witnessed snowfall for almost the entire day on Tuesday with over one feet of snow being accumulated by evening.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert predicting heavy snowfall in districts like Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh.

In Uttarkashi district, snowfall started late on Monday night and continued till Tuesday in the high altitude areas, affecting normal life in areas like Harsil Valley, Gith Patti, Mori block, among other areas.

In the district, eight villages of Harsil Valley including Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were completely covered with snow by Tuesday evening.

Devendra Patwal, disaster management officer, Uttarkashi district, said that all departments, especially the road and transport department are on alert in view of the snowfall and information about problems due to snowfall is being sought.

The MeT department on Tuesday predicted that moderate to dense fog is likely to occur in some parts of the plains especially in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar from January 6-9. It further predicted that light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at many places in the state on Wednesday. Snowfall is likely to occur at places with a height of 1600 metres and above in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts, and at places with a height of 2000 metres and above in remaining districts of Uttarakhand.

tags
top news
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘In line with public trust standards’
‘In line with public trust standards’
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In