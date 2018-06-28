Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, five killed

Five people died when a small chartered plane hit a partially-constructed building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar (West) on Thursday.

Two pilots, two engineers on board and a pedestrian died in the crash, said aviation regulator DGCA in a statement. Their bodies were charred. The pilot and co-pilot have been identified as Captain P S Rajput and Marya Zuberi.

Preliminary reports said the KING AIR C90 plane crashed near Sarvoday Nagar while on a test flight from Juhu aerodrome. “The plane hit a man walking on the road. The plane was leaking fuel as it crashed. It caught fire before people could do anything,” said Babasaheb Umap, who lives nearby.

Five fire tenders and disaster management teams were at the spot of the crash, authorities said, adding that the fire was doused. “We received an information of plane crash and our teams have been dispatched,” said Lakhmi Gautam, additional commissioner, east region.

The Uttar Pradesh government said it had sold the aircraft to a private company called UY Aviation in 2014. Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabu expressed “deep shock” at the crash and ordered Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The DGCA’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will probe the crash.