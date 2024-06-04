Edit Profile
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) seats in Jharkhand

    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) seats in Jharkhand. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Welcome to our live blog covering the election results for Jharkhand's key constituencies: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, and Dhanbad. As votes are being counted, stay tuned for real-time updates and in-depth analysis. These seats are crucial in the state's political landscape, with diverse candidates vying for victory. In the 2019 elections, the BJP dominated the state, and it remains to be seen if they can maintain their stronghold amidst stiff competition. We'll provide the latest vote counts, candidate reactions, and expert commentary throughout the day. Stay with us for comprehensive coverage of this important electoral event​...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
