Live
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) seats in Jharkhand
June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) seats in Jharkhand. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
Welcome to our live blog covering the election results for Jharkhand's key constituencies: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, and Dhanbad. As votes are being counted, stay tuned for real-time updates and in-depth analysis. These seats are crucial in the state's political landscape, with diverse candidates vying for victory. In the 2019 elections, the BJP dominated the state, and it remains to be seen if they can maintain their stronghold amidst stiff competition. We'll provide the latest vote counts, candidate reactions, and expert commentary throughout the day. Stay with us for comprehensive coverage of this important electoral event...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
- Chatra Result
- Chatra Election 2024 Result
- Chatra Result 2024
- 2024 Chatra Lok Sabha Election Result
- Kodarma Result
- Kodarma Election 2024 Result
- Kodarma Result 2024
- 2024 Kodarma Lok Sabha Election Result
- Giridih Result
- Giridih Election 2024 Result
- Giridih Result 2024
- 2024 Giridih Lok Sabha Election Result
- Dhanbad Result
- Dhanbad Election 2024 Result
- Dhanbad Result 2024
- 2024 Dhanbad Lok Sabha Election Result
- Godda Result
- Godda Election 2024 Result
- Godda Result 2024
- 2024 Godda Lok Sabha Election Result
- Rajmahal (ST) Result
- Rajmahal (ST) Election 2024 Result
- Rajmahal (ST) Result 2024
- 2024 Rajmahal (ST) Lok Sabha Election Result
- Dumka (ST) Result
- Dumka (ST) Election 2024 Result
- Dumka (ST) Result 2024
- 2024 Dumka (ST) Lok Sabha Election Result
News india news Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) seats in Jharkhand