Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) seats in Jharkhand

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Godda, Rajmahal (ST) and Dumka (ST) seats in Jharkhand. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Welcome to our live blog covering the election results for Jharkhand's key constituencies: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, and Dhanbad. As votes are being counted, stay tuned for real-time updates and in-depth analysis. These seats are crucial in the state's political landscape, with diverse candidates vying for victory. In the 2019 elections, the BJP dominated the state, and it remains to be seen if they can maintain their stronghold amidst stiff competition. We'll provide the latest vote counts, candidate reactions, and expert commentary throughout the day. Stay with us for comprehensive coverage of this important electoral event​...Read More