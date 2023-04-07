Cheetahs straying out of Kuno National Park cause of worry? Official replies

Cheetahs released into the wild are exploring their territory and there is nothing to worry about, a senior environment ministry official said after one of the Namibian cheetahs strayed out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh a few days back and was rescued from a forest area in neighbouring Shivpuri district on Thursday evening. Oban is among four cheetahs imported from Namibia in September 2022 (Screengrab of video footage)(HT_PRINT)

‘Oban’, one of the male Namibian cheetahs, escaped from the boundaries of Kuno National Park and was spotted in an agricultural field in a village near Shivpuri district on April 2. The officials had been tracking Oban's movement with the help of a tracker attached to his collar. (Also Read | Cheetah brought from Namibia to India gives birth to four healthy cubs)

The feline reached the Bairad area in Shivpuri district on Wednesday via Vijaypur's Jhad Badora and Parvati Badoda areas and also hunted a blackbuck as he was hungry, reported PTI quoting officials. The cheetah monitoring team decided to rescue the animal and finally caught him around 5pm on Thursday.

A female cheetah - Asha - has also reportedly been also wandering in the reserve area as the monitoring team keeps an eye on her movements.

Additional Director General of Forests S P Yadav said such movement of cheetahs is a natural phenomenon and there is nothing to worry about, reported PTI.

"Four cheetahs have been released completely. They are free ranging in the wild. Their movement is natural. We are happy that cheetahs are moving and exploring the areas and based on the exploration they identify their suitable habitat," Yadav, who is also the head of Project Tiger, said in an interview with PTI.

"It is a very good sign that they are exploring other areas. It's a natural phenomenon and there is nothing to worry about. But I must tell you that every cheetah which has been released in Kuno is monitored round the clock," he said.

On the issue of potential animal-human conflicts, the official said "Cheetah mitras" have been appointed to familiarise the local populations with the felines.

"And if at all any conflict takes place with small animals like sheep, goats etc, our compensation plan is ready. They (owners) will be adequately compensated," Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs)

