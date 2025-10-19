Chennai-Hyderabad flight passenger arrested for ‘inappropriately’ touching woman: Report

In yet another incident of mid-air misconduct, a passenger in an inebriated condition allegedly touched a fellow female passenger inappropriately on a flight from Chennai to Hyderabad, a report said on Sunday. Image for representation

Police, cited in a PTI news agency report, said the incident took place on Friday when the accused, in mid 40s, working in Chennai, was travelling from Chennai to Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad.

He was reportedly seated adjacent to the 38-year-old IT professional and her husband and had fallen asleep when she realised someone was touching her inappropriately. She noticed the man's hand and raised an alarm, police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS based on the woman's complaint which she lodged with RGIA police soon after landing.

While the probe is on, the accused claimed that he touched the woman “accidentally”.

The airline which the flight belonged to was not immediately known, neither was there any statement by any carrier over the matter at the time of last update in this report at around 1 pm on Sunday.

Last month, a drunk passenger, claiming to be an army officer, created ruckus on a flight from Colombo to Delhi and molested a fellow passenger. He reportedly made lewd gestures towards the flight staff and other passengers. He was subsequently handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) upon landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

(With inputs from PTI)