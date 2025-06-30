Chennai man smuggles 16 live snakes on Bangkok-Mumbai flight, arrested

Customs officials at the Mumbai International Airport have arrested a Chennai man attempting to smuggle 16 live exotic snakes from Thailand - the third major wildlife trafficking case at the airport this month. Among the seized reptiles were two Kenyan sand boas, five rhinoceros rat snakes, three albino snakes, and more.

The passenger, identified as 34-year-old Goodman Linford Leo from Chennai, arrived on a flight from Bangkok on Friday night. Upon inspection of his baggage, customs officials discovered cotton bags containing the live reptiles, a mix of rare and exotic species.

"Customs officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai Customs Zone-III foiled yet another wild life smuggling attempt, 16 live snakes-Garter, Rhino Rat, Albino Rat, Kenyan Sand Boa, CA King etc. seized from passenger returning from Thailand. Passenger arrested. Further investigation underway," the Customs Department said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the seized reptiles were two Kenyan sand boas, five rhinoceros rat snakes, three albino snakes, two Honduran milk snakes, one California kingsnake, two garter snakes, and one albino rat snake. Most of the snakes were non-venomous or carried venom too weak to pose a serious risk to humans, officials said.

Leo was arrested under the Customs Act for illegally smuggling exotic wildlife. Preliminary investigations suggest he may be part of a wider international trafficking syndicate. A probe is currently underway.

Wildlife experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare assisted customs officials in identifying and safely handling the animals. Authorities are now coordinating with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to repatriate the snakes to Thailand under the Wildlife Protection Act.

This marks the third such wildlife seizure in Mumbai in June alone. Earlier this month, customs stopped one traveler attempting to bring in dozens of venomous vipers. Just days later, another smuggler was caught with 100 exotic animals, including sunbirds, lizards, and possums.