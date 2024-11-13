Chennai rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu. Are schools, colleges closed today?

Tamil Nadu rain: The low-pressure weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal continued to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The system is expected to move closer to the coastal areas of the state and bring heavy rainfall to the central and southern parts of the state. Commuters ride along a street amid rainfall in Chennai on November 12, 2024.(AFP)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in 12 districts on November 12. The alert was extended to 17 districts for November 13 and 25 districts for November 15. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 13 to 16, said the agency in its bulletin on Wednesday.

Chennai received heavy rainfall overnight. Several areas of the Tamil Nadu capital, such as Adyar, Meenambakkam and Nandanam, recorded 6 cm of rain. Schools and colleges in the city will continue to remain functional on Wednesday and Thursday. The IMD predicted isolated heavy rain in select areas of the city on Wednesday, with intensity gradually reducing on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall (more than 7 cm) is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorm and lightning, with wind speeds reaching up to 55 kmph, is also likely over several parts of the state.

Districts in central Tamil Nadu continued to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The state government declared Wednesday a holiday for schools in Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Cuddalore districts.

Schools and colleges were shut down in the Mayiladuthurai district due to heavy rainfall. Rainfall over coastal districts until Ramanathapuram will likely intensify on Wednesday and extend to nearby districts on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the state government is prepared to deal with the impact of heavy rainfall and assured of all arrangements in Chennai city.

“Based on the study of the impact of rains in October, we have increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers. We have 1194 motor pumps,152 super sucker machines. Placement of motors and machines has been increased by 21 per cent compared to October. The Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the rains,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With agency inputs)