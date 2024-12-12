Schools in Chennai, 10 other Tamil Nadu districts declare holiday today amid rain forecast

Schools in Chennai and 10 other districts of Tamil Nadu have been closed today in view of the heavy rain forecast, reports news agency ANI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to a "well-marked low-pressure area" over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Vehicles move on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Chennai.(PTI File)

The 11 districts where schools have declared a holiday on Thursday are - Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.

Weather forecast for Tamil Nadu

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with heavy to very heavy rains expected in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted.

An "orange alert" has been issued for heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, while a "yellow alert" has been issued for rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka for the next two days.

In a bulletin, the IMD said that the Low Pressure Area on December 9 over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean has become more marked and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area.

"The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka--Tamil Nadu coasts during the next 24 hours," the update added.

NDRF teams on alert

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state emergency teams have been deployed to mitigate the impact of the rains. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from December 11 to 13.

This is not the first time this year that Tamil Nadu has faced heavy rainfall. In November, schools and colleges in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayladuthurai districts were closed due to similar weather conditions.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and follow the instructions of local authorities to ensure their safety.