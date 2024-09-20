Chennai woman’s body found inside suitcase on a road, 1 man detained for murder

A 35-year-old woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on a road in Chennai’s Thoraipakkam on Thursday morning, a senior police official said. “We first received the information around 7:30am of a suitcase with blood stains lying on the road from a passerby,” a senior police officer said. A 35-year-old woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on a road in Chennai. (File photo)

Police have detained a suspect named M Manikandan and are questioning him.

The victim’s brother had filed a missing complaint on Wednesday but he located her through a mobile application. She was last found in Thoraipakkam. From preliminary enquiries, police say that Manikandan and the victim had had a verbal altercation at the accused’s house on Tuesday night.

“Their argument escalated and out of anger, he hit her head with a hammer. She is said to have collapsed and died on the spot. He then packed her intact body inside a suitcase and left it near his house along a junction on the road by a construction site,” the officer added.

A case of murder has been registered by the Chennai police. They are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime and how the accused and the victim knew each other. The victim was a resident of Chennai’s Madhavaram which is in the northern part of the city while the crime occurred in the southern region near the IT-corridor.

The victim’s body was sent for post mortem to the Government Royapettah Hospital and further investigation is underway.

The crime comes amidst opposition parties in Tamil Nadu criticising the ruling DMK over deteriorating law and order. On September 18, Chennai police shot down a gangster named “Kakkathopu” Balaji in an extra judicial killing which they said was in self-defence after he fired two rounds at the police chasing his car. On July 5, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu unit chief K Armstrong was murdered in Chennai by a gang. Five murders of political workers across Tamil Nadu have occurred since then.