‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:36 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Covid-19 situation in the state and said that he will file an FIR over the death of minister Chetan Chauhan.

“It is really sad that Yogi ji yesterday called the people of Uttar Pradesh ‘namoona’ and direspected them. He should apologise to the people. The entire state is facing the fury of coronavirus. I will file an FIR over the murder due to carelessness of late minister Chetan Chauhan at PGI,” Singh said on Twitter in Hindi.

बेहद दुःख की बात है कि योगी जी ने कल उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता को "नमूना" कहा और जनता का अपमान किया। योगी जी को जनता से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए।

आज पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में करोना का क़हर है।

PGI में सरकार के मंत्री स्व.चेतन चौहान की लापरवाहीपूर्ण हत्त्या हुई है इस मामले में FIR करूँगा। pic.twitter.com/BVlZ1KjWB3 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 23, 2020

Chauhan (73), who was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) after he tested positive for Covid-19, was shifted to the Medanta hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram when his condition deteriorated. The cricketer-turned-politician died last week due to Covid-related complications, after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sunil Singh Sajan had raised the issue in the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, alleging that Chauhan received poor treatment at SGPGI. He also narrated an incident during the speech.

The footage of Sajan’s speech in the Legislative Council went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

When contacted, SGPGI director Dr RK Dhiman expressed surprise at Sajan’s statement.

“During treatment, I had spoken to Chauhan a number of times, but he never brought up the incident. And he went to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram citing family reasons. If there were any complaints, it should have been conveyed. The incident will be probed,” he said.

The AAP leader’s tweet came a day after Adityanath launched a scathing attack at him in his address in state Assembly. Without naming Singh, the chief minister said, “Some ‘namoonas’ come here and ask us what we have done for the people of the state? They want to talk about the situation in UP, but steer clear of talking about the condition of Delhi.”

Adityanath also presented data to and compared the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh with that of Delhi. He highlighted that the fatality rate in Uttar Pradesh is much lower than Delhi.