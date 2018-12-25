 Chhattisgarh cabinet swearing in ceremony Live updates:10 MLAs to take oath as ministers today
LIVE BLOG

By HT Correspondent | Dec 25, 2018 10:03 IST
highlights

Chhattisgarh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday will administer oath to 10 Congress legislators, the first expansion of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s council of ministers, filling in all 13 vacancies.

Baghel was sworn in with two other senior Congress leaders — TS Singhdeo and Tamrdhawaj Sahu — last Monday.

Congress has registered a landslide victory in Chhattisgarh polls, winning 68 seats in 90 member assembly. The BJP, which was in power in the state since 2003, was reduced to 15 seats while former chief minister Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) managed to win five seats. Jogi’s ally Bahujan Samaj Party has won two seats.

Here are the live updates:

10:03 am IST

9:48 am IST

