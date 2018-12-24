10 Congress legislators to be sworn in as Bhupesh Baghel’s ministers in Chhattisgarh today

Chhattisgarh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday will administer oath to 10 Congress legislators, the first expansion of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s council of ministers, filling in all 13 vacancies.

Baghel was sworn in with two other senior Congress leaders — TS Singhdeo and Tamrdhawaj Sahu — last Monday.

The Congress had adopted the formula of giving representation to each of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the council. Congress state-in-charge and general secretary PL Punia reached Raipur with the list of ministers from New Delhi on Monday. On Saturday, Baghel and senior Congress leaders had a long meeting with Rahul in New Delhi and finalised the list of ministers. “The party has focused on the region-wise and community representation. Important leaders are covered keeping in mind next year’s general election,” said the CM.

Congress spokesperson RP Singh said the decision on allocation of portfolios of the ministers will be taken after the oath ceremony. Those who are front-runners of the ministerial berths are former Union minister Charandas Mahant, ex-minister in Madhya Pardesh government and senior leader Satynarayan Sharma, senior leader Mohammad Akhbar, former leader of Opposition Ravindra Chaubey , Amarjeet Bhagar, Kawasi Lakma and MLA Anita Bhedia.

Congress has registered a landslide victory in Chhattisgarh polls, winning 68 seats in 90 member assembly. The BJP, which was in power in the state since 2003, was reduced to 15 seats while former chief minister Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) managed to win five seats. Jogi’s ally Bahujan Samaj Party has won two seats.

