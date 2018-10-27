Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh kick starts election campaign from Rajnandgaon

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday kick-started his election campaign from Motipur Village in his constituency, Rajnandgaon.

While addressing the people of the village and asking for votes in the upcoming assembly elections, Singh said, “I have come here to assure you that in the coming five years, we will develop Rajnandgaon even more and try to make it a smart city as well. I will get this city’s prosperity back. All eyes are here, everybody wants to know whether Rajnandgaon will elect me for the fourth time.”

On Wednesday, Singh filed his nomination after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of its candidates for 77 out of 90 seats in the state.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will take place in two phases. The first phase will commence on November 12 while the second phase will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 12:48 IST