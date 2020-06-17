e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM writes to Nitin Gadkari, urges him to expedite work National Highways in the state

Chhattisgarh CM writes to Nitin Gadkari, urges him to expedite work National Highways in the state

Baghel urged in his letter to Gadkari sent on Tuesday that Ambikapur-Bhaisamuda-Wadrafnagar-Dhangaon-Bamhani-Renukoot road, whose 110-kilometre (km) stretch falls in Chhattisgarh, and Raigarh-Dharamjaigarh road, 72 km of which passes through the state, be declared as NH.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:43 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The CM has also requested the Central minister to ensure the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) gives permission for upgrading and widening of NH-149B, which includes the Champa-Korba-Katghora stretch.
The CM has also requested the Central minister to ensure the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) gives permission for upgrading and widening of NH-149B, which includes the Champa-Korba-Katghora stretch.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, urging him to expedite the tardy construction work of national highways (NH) that pass through the state and convert some state highways into NH.

Baghel urged in his letter to Gadkari sent on Tuesday that Ambikapur-Bhaisamuda-Wadrafnagar-Dhangaon-Bamhani-Renukoot road, whose 110-kilometre (km) stretch falls in Chhattisgarh, and Raigarh-Dharamjaigarh road, 72 km of which passes through the state, be declared as NH.

The CM has also requested the Central minister to ensure the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) gives permission for upgrading and widening of NH-149B, which includes the Champa-Korba-Katghora stretch.

Baghel also drew Gadkari’s attention to the tardy construction work for the past two years of NH-30, which runs between the state capital Raipur and Dhamtari district. He also pointed out that the condition of NH-43 that runs between Pathalgaon and Kunkuri is pitiable, and immediate efforts must be made to improve it.

tags
top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In