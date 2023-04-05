Chhattisgarh Congress MLA allegedly slaps bank staff. Watch

In videos being widely circulated online, Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh is purportedly seen hitting two bank employees in Chhattisgarh. According to a report by news agency PTI, Singh allegedly assaulted the workers of a cooperative bank in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district on Monday. Brihaspat Singh allegedly assaulted the workers of a cooperative bank in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. (Twitter)

As videos of the incident went viral on social media, staff at cooperative banks under the Surguja division, which comprises five districts, announced mass leave for two days from Wednesday demanding action against Singh.

The Ramanujganj MLA reportedly admitted to thrashing the employees of the Ramanujganj branch of the Zilla Sahkari Kendriya Bank due to complaints of financial discrepancies and misbehaviour. According to Singh, a 70-year-old farmer, Lakhan Singh, a resident of Mahaveer Ganj, who had come to withdraw money at the bank, allegedly faced misconduct. “Misbehaviour with farmers will not be tolerated,” PTI quoted the legislator in a statement.

On Tuesday, a group of employees submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, to the Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) in Ambikapur town seeking action against Singh. As per the notice, Singh allegedly slapped and abused clerk Rajesh Pal and peon Arvind Singh in front of hundreds of farmers during office hours.

President of Zilla Sahkari Kendriya Bank Karamchari Sangh Ambikapur, R K Khare, said cooperative bank workers were disappointed and outraged over the incident. ”It is the responsibility of public representatives to protect government employees and their interests, but if they themselves start torturing them where they will go?” he asked.

Khare also warned that the employees will stage protests if no action was initiated against Singh. The opposition BJP has also called for the step down of Singh as MLA. “The Congress party should immediately take action against Singh for committing such a violent act. He should be dismissed from the post of MLA,” state BJP spokesperson Kedar Kashyap told PTI.

