Chhattisgarh election results: BJP snatches lead from Congress; photo finish on cards

The early trends in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections have painted a promising picture for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they take the lead with 51 seats, while the Congress trails closely with 37 in the 90-member-strong legislative assembly. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.(PTI)

The trends emerging from the initial rounds of counting indicate a fierce competition, with both Congress and BJP making significant inroads into various constituencies.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao, buoyed by the positive trends, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, asserting that the last five years have witnessed the destruction of the state under their governance. Sao claimed that the people of Chhattisgarh were well aware of the alleged shortcomings of the Congress-led administration and expressed confidence that the BJP is the only party capable of safeguarding the interests of the state.

"In the last five years, Congress has destroyed Chhattisgarh. People of Chhattisgarh know that only the BJP can protect the state, and that's why they will give their blessings to us," said Arun Sao, reflecting the party's narrative amid the counting of votes.

Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo is leading in the Ambikapur constituency, while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel finds himself trailing in the Patan constituency, according to initial reports. The unfolding dynamics suggest a potentially intriguing electoral outcome in the state.

The counting of votes for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly commenced at 8 am on Sunday, marked by a high level of security across the counting centres in all 33 districts, including those areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). The election process, conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17, witnessed a commendable voter turnout of 76.31 per cent.