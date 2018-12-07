Chhattisgarh exit polls 2018: All you need to know

Whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing a fourth straight term in Chhattisgarh, or the opposition Congress seeking to return to power after 15 years will make a dent will be the focus of the exit polls on Friday evening in the tribal-dominated state.

The assembly election to the assembly was held in two phases: The first in 18 seats spread across eight Maoist-affected districts on November 12 and the then in 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts on November 20.

Chief minister Raman Singh, two state cabinet ministers and an incumbent BJP MP were among the 190 candidates contesting in the first phase of election for the 90-member assembly.

Eyeing his fourth consecutive term as chief minister, Singh fought from Rajnandgaon seat where his main rival was Congress’ Karuna Shukla, the niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The final phase was a test for former chief minister Ajit Jogi, whose Janata Congress Chhattisgarh contested the elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Jogi contested from Marwahi constituency and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also addressed a dozen rallies.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Smriti Irani, campaigned for the saffron party and highlighted various achievements of the Raman Singh government.

During the campaign for the polls, BJP leaders highlighted how Maoism, which was at its peak during the Congress rule in the state, was contained during the last 15 years and also the development works taken up by the government.

Modi attacked the Gandhi family over allegations of dynasty politics and Shah accused the Congress of peddling lies and misleading the people.

On the other side, the Congress accused the BJP of “failing” to control the Maoist menace and referred to the chit fund and civil supply scams. It also targeted the chief minister’s son Abhishek Singh over his alleged offshore assets.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had held five rallies and a road show while campaigning for the first phase of the assembly polls. He repeatedly underlined a promise to waive farm loans and reiterated charges of corruption against the central government.

The Election Commission had imposed a nearly month-long ban on holding exit or opinion poll, a survey of voters after they exit polling stations but are known to often get it wrong, beginning November 12 in the five poll-bound states.

Votes will be counted on December 11.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:36 IST