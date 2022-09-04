Home / India News / Chhattisgarh gets three new districts in 2 days, Baghel says 'overwhelmed by…'

Chhattisgarh gets three new districts in 2 days, Baghel says 'overwhelmed by…'

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Baghel on Saturday inaugurated Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai as the 30th and 31st districts of the state on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state.
ByHT News Desk

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated three new districts within two days, taking the number of districts in the state to 31. While the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district was inaugurated on Friday, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai were inaugurated on Saturday. The government, in a release, called it a significant achievement to come up with the formation of three new districts in two days.

"Fulfilling the demand of formation of new districts made by the public to reduce the distance between the administration and the public, today the newly formed 30th district 'Sarangarh-Bilaigarh'. I am overwhelmed by your love," Baghel said in a tweet.

He also announced 46 different development programmes worth 540 crore to the residents of the newly formed district of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh.

"46 different development works worth Rs. 540 crore 32 lakh 98 thousand to the residents of Sarangarh - Bilaigarh on 3 September, including the inauguration of 20 works to be constructed for Rs. 28 crore 3 lakh 1 thousand and the Bhoomipujan of 26 works to be constructed for Rs. 512 crores 29 lakh 97 thousand," the statement read.

Wile announcing the formation of these districts, Baghel had earlier said that insurgency has been plaguing Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki for a long time. He asserted that the formation of a separate district will offer new opportunities for development in the field of health, education, and connectivity.

In Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, around 2.83 lakh people live across 499 villages. A total of 494 villages are present in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai with a population of approximately 3.68 lakh.

The formation of these districts is expected not only to benefit the common people but also to lead to rapid development in these areas, according to the release.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
chhattisgarh bhupesh baghel
chhattisgarh bhupesh baghel

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out